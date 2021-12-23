After two years of dealing with COVID-19 and all its variants, Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville is prepared for another increase in cases.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said they are anticipating a spike in cases once the holidays are over.
“We are seeing hospitals in neighboring states that are becoming overwhelmed by Covid-19 again, so we are continuing to monitor our number of tests very closely as we prepare for the possibility of yet another surge with omicron, the tornado, and the holidays,” she said.
The hospital reported four COVID-19 patients, one vaccinated and three unvaccinated on Wednesday. There were two unvaccinated COVID-19 patients in the Critical Care Unit.
While the numbers are low in the hospital right now, the cases across the county have increased.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported 112 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 220 deaths.
According to the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website on Tuesday, Hopkins County is classified as red with an incident rate of 36.8. A red classification means there are 25 or more COVID-19 cases in the county per 100,000 residents.
Quinn said the hospital is still preparing for a surge in hospitalizations, especially since there is still not a lot known about the omicron variant.
“At this time as scientists and physicians are still learning about it,” she said.
What is known is that the unvaccinated are still at risk of severe illness like with any other variant, and those who are vaccinated seem to do well.
“We continue to urge vaccines and boosters in all that qualify,” said Quinn.
Along with the holidays, the tornado also posed a concern for the hospital staff. She said many people from other areas have come to help in the rescue and recovery, which is an opportunity for added exposure.
“We also know that during the night of the tornado and all the rescue efforts in those communities impacted, COVID precautions were not top of mind which also increased the chances for exposure,” said Quinn. “Helping people and rescuing them from the rubble were the most important things during that time.”
The hospital continues to encourage masking in indoor public settings, maintaining distance from those who do not live in your household, and getting vaccinated or the booster shot.
“These are the best protections that we have against serious cases of Covid-19 and keeping hospitals and staff from being overwhelmed,” said Quinn. “The vaccine offers the best protection available at this time against serious complications and illness from COVID-19. It can prevent hospitalization and death in many cases.”
The staff at Baptist Health have been working hard for two years and they, like everyone else, want the pandemic to end.
“They are honored to serve our community and to care for those in need,” said Quinn. “They are prepared to continue their work through yet another wave if we face one, but they would love to get back to normal.”
To make an appointment with the Health Department to get a COVID-19 vaccine, call 270-821-5242 ext. 229.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.