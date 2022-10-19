The Dawson Springs City Council met in regular session on Tuesday night, making two newsworthy announcements.
Mayor Chris Smiley announced that trick-or-treating hours have been scheduled within the city limits on Halloween from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“The Rotary Club is also sponsoring a Trunk-or-Treat down at the square from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock the same night,” he said.
Police Chief Mike Opalek was in attendance and informed the council that there would be an officer assigned to the downtown area to patrol on Halloween.
In other business, Smiley informed the council that City Clerk Janet Dunbar’s last day of service to the City of Dawson Springs will be Wednesday, Oct. 26, as she is retiring.
“We’re going to have a retirement reception for her on Friday, Oct. 28 from 2 to 4 in the afternoon,” he said.
Shannon Garrett, coordinator of the Dawson Springs Independent School District’s Family Resource Youth Services Center (FRYSC), addressed the council to request a convex mirror be placed on the sharp curve on East Walnut Street due to safety concerns. Garrett also serves as a bus monitor when needed.
“There have been a number of close calls for the buses going in both directions because it’s a blind curve,” she said. “The bus drivers used to navigate the curve using the reflection on a set of house windows, but since those windows are no longer there, it is now a safety issue.”
“I’ll look into that--we should be able to get one for around a hundred dollars,” replied Smiley.
In other news, the council:
• gave its consent for Smiley to sign all documents pertaining to the Cleaner Water Program for the City Water and Sewer System.
• appointed Mike Marsili and Kristin Merrill to four-year terms on the Housing Authority Board of Directors. Their terms expire Nov. 4, 2026.
• conducted a second reading of Ordinance 2022-06, amending the zoning code relating to minimum dwelling width and corner lot setback in the R-2 and R-3 zoning districts. The changes to the ordinance include: in residential district R-2, “Single-family dwellings built on site by conventional building methods with the lowest minimum dimension of 16 feet or greater” and affixed to a solid foundation, as well as “The minimum width of side yards along intersecting streets shall be 15 feet;” and in residential district R-3, double- and triple-wide homes were stricken from the zoning code; but adding “all dwellings shall have the lowest minimum dimension of 16 feet or greater” and “the minimum width of side yards along intersecting streets shall be 15 feet.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.