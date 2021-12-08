Crayon Bucket Ministries, founded and produced by Scott and Peggy Woodruff, has a new base of operations.
Earlier this year, they purchased the building at 201 South Main Street in Dawson Springs, which was the longtime home of the First Federal Savings Bank. As of Nov. 21, the brick-and-mortar location is open for business.
The Woodruffs are no strangers to Hopkins County.
“Crayon Bucket Ministries was originally The Crayon Bucket arts and craft studio in Madisonville,” said Peggy. “We operated that studio from April 2013 until September 2015.”
Although the closing of that headquarters was unfortunate, the couple was called shortly thereafter to partner with Breaking Bread Ministries.
“We purchased a box truck moving toward our outreach mission,” Peggy said. “We strive to share the Gospel written in crayon to the young and young-at-heart through art and discovery, and when Breaking Bread Ministries moved to their location on Center Street in Madisonville, they provided us a space for outreach.”
Operating out of a box truck and a trailer, with an official post in their spare room, proved their resiliency and the dedication they have to their mission. However, “this set-up limited our local outreach, which we really wanted to be able to do,” she said.
The Woodruffs looked no further than the special little place they call home when they made the decision to reestablish a central location.
“We are members of Dayspring of Assembly of God in Dawson, where we are children’s pastors,” said Peggy. “We moved here five years ago making Dawson Springs our home.
“Our goal is to provide children with opportunities that help develop and mine out the gifts God has knit inside of them while sharing the Gospel in a hands-on way,” she continued. “We will be working with others in the community to host various events in outreach, as well as offering special classes at our creative skills studio.”
All in all, the couple “hopes to inspire creativity in all areas to present and future generations.”
As for hours of operation, those will vary and an events calendar will be posted beginning in January.
“We will be offering events in various places in Dawson,” said Peggy. “Since our creative skills studio is a small space, we plan to host outdoor events to accommodate larger groups.
“Dawson Springs is where we live, where we go to church, and we love Dawson,” she continued. “I’m a West Hopkins graduate and Dawson has always had a special place in my heart.”
For more information on upcoming events and offerings at Crayon Bucket Ministries, follow the Woodruffs on social media at www.facebook.com/crayon-bucket- ministries.
