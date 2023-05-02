Hopkins County magistrates voted unanimously to approve the second reading of an ordinance on Tuesday that will add campsites to the list of businesses that will be charged the county’s three% “transient room tax.”
Created in the mid-90s, Hopkins County’s transient room tax is a three% tax added onto all hotel rooms rented in the county. The monies collected from that tax go to fund the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission, which is a separate entity from the city of Madisonville’s Tourism board, which is funded by a three% tax on prepared food and beverages.
The addition of campsites to the tax is expected to have little impact on the county as there are only limited campsites available.
Magistrates were clear that the tax would only affect official campsites, such as those located at the Hopkins County fairgrounds, and would not include things such as hunters camping on property that they have leased during hunting season.
