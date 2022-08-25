Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that seven rural public transit agency projects will receive grants to promote a robust public transit system.
The funding is through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law as part of his Better Kentucky Plan. Beshear’s plan includes a Better Transportation Program, which allows local communities to apply for grant funds to improve infrastructure and transportation systems across the commonwealth.
Beshear said a strong rural transportation network is critical for economic growth in Kentucky.
“These grants will go a long way toward replacing an aging fleet of buses with new vehicles and enhance transit services in areas that need reliable transportation,” he said.
Seven Kentucky agencies received federal grants in 2022, one of them was Pennyrile Allied Community Services, Inc. which received $464,206. PACS serves nine counties in the Pennyrile area; Caldwell, Crittenden, Christian, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Muhlenberg, Todd, and Trigg.
The other six agencies are the Blue Grass Community Action Partnership, Inc. received $1,030,116, the Central Kentucky Community Action Council received $851,329, the City of Maysville/Maysville Transit System received $51,421, the Daniel Boone Community Action Agency, Inc. received $222,264, the Harlan County Community Action Agency, Inc. received $154,944, and the Licking Valley Community Action Program received $491,312.
These seven public transit agencies serve 36 counties in Kentucky.
Projects range from purchasing and replacing vehicles with 12-passenger cutaways, which are small buses with accessible seating; enhancing technology; and paving a parking lot.
Funding will be administered through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as part of the reimbursement program.
KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said the future is now, and this funding is key to supporting a modern and equitable transportation network in every corner of the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.