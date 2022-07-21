The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Todd E. Burden, was charged, July 20, 2022, for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Burden also charged for failure to appear in court.
• Roger D. McCarty, was charged, July 19, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Robert C. Strader, was charged, July 19, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• William T. Byarly, was charged, July 19, 2022, for escape in the second degree.
• Austin Vanmatre, was charged, July 19, 2022, for assault in the first degree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.