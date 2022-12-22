The National Weather Service Station in Paducah has issued a winter weather advisory and wind chill warning for the Hopkins County area.
The winter weather advisory begins this afternoon and goes into tonight, while the wind chill warning begins tonight and goes into Friday afternoon.
Michael York, a meteorologist with NWS in Paducah, said the wind chills will be quite strong.
“Winds in the 15-20 mile range, with gusts as high as 35-40 miles an hour,” he said. “That will make it feel a lot colder than the actual temperature.”
The forecast for today is a high of 45 with a low of minus 2 degrees. He said the wind chill may make the temperature feel like minus 25 degrees on Friday morning.
York said this morning won’t feel any different than Wednesday morning, but it will get colder throughout the day.
“We are expecting some snow in the afternoon and evening,” he said. “About two inches or so.”
They expect snow to start falling between 3-6 p.m. today.
The forecast for Friday is a high of 11, with a low of 2. For Saturday, the high is 17, with a low of 5, and Christmas Day has a high of 23, with a low of 10 degrees.
There are several things to do to prepare for winter weather, including checking that all smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors in the home are working and have batteries for backup power.
If needing to leave home, make sure to dress warmly and in layers to limit exposure to the cold to prevent frostbite. Try to avoid getting wet to prevent hypothermia.
Prepare the car with a winter emergency kit like a blanket, non-perishable food, and flashlights. Check the antifreeze levels in the car, and have the radiator system serviced. It is also a good idea to replace worn tires, check tire air pressure, and keep the gas tank full to avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines.
Also, remember to bring pets inside when the temperature drops to prevent any serious health issues or the death of the family pet.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Wednesday in advance of the incoming winter weather.
“After midday Thursday, don’t travel unless you have to unless you’re an essential employee,” the governor stated. “One of our biggest concerns is a flash freeze. That’s when temperatures drop very, very, very quickly and any rain or snow that is there turns to ice.”
