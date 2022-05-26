The Hopkins County — Madisonville Public Library has a new offering for library card holders and it is already the new rave among members. It is called the Record Revival Collection, and according to the Library Director Joel Meador, this collection lets people discover and experience vintage music how it was originally experienced.
“Vinyl records have made a tremendous resurgence over the past ten years or so, but things particularly picked up during the pandemic — even becoming popular with millennials new to the format; and for older people, it’s nostalgic.”
Meador also shared that vinyl records have a number of benefits. Unlike music streamed, records are a tactile experience and foster a closer connection to the music. There’s also a big visual art component with record covers. And, there’s a literary side to them as well since lots of vinyl record covers, especially gatefolds contain extensive written information and photos about the record and the artist. Listening to records also promotes active listening and can be a form of meditation.
“Our collection is limited to music that was originally released during the heyday of vinyl, so it includes music from as early as the 1920s up to about 1985 (when CDs started replacing vinyl records). There’s a multitude of genres and sub-genres in the collection, but broadly, you’ll find Country, Folk, Rock, Pop, Jazz, R&B, Soul, Big Band, and Blues from some of the most-known artists.”
The library also has record players that card holders are able to check out. The players have Bluetooth so they can also be used to stream music from our online resource Hoopla, which has both current and older music.
People can check out up to four records at a time along with a record player. The checkout period is 14 days, and all you need is a free library card.
For more information feel free to visit the library’s Facebook page or website, https://publiclibrary.org/
