Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Overcast with showers at times. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.