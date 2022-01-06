During the Fiscal Court meeting Tuesday morning, there was much discussion around the Nebo Water District and potentially acquiring and installing an additional five hydrant sets throughout the county.
There are currently about 120 water hydrants that run along the 106 mile stretch that covers from Providence all the way up to Hanson. These five new water hydrants would not only help the water district and the local fire department, but it could benefit many homeowners in the area.
More research needs to be conducted, however, the water district is going to look into how many homes would be affected, and how many people would then be able to receive lower homeowners insurance since they would have closer access to the hydrants. Fiscal Court is going to research if there are any local grants or federal funding that might be able to match the cost, which is roughly $17,400 for the set of five new hydrants.
“The current lines are capable to handle these new hydrants,” Mark Matheny of Nebo Water District said. “ We are looking to putting them in in the existing water lines, not extending them, and the water district will install these at no cost.”
More information will be presented at the next Fiscal Court meeting to decide how to proceed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.