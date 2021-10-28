To celebrate Halloween, a few local organizations are having their own events for the Dawson Springs Community this weekend.
Starting off the festivities is the Dawson Springs Cars and Coffee event from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday. There will be giveaways, free food and coffee and music.
Cans for the local food bank are still being accepted at the event and there will be a Trunk or Treat for the kids. All cars, trucks, and motorcycles are welcome to participate in the event.
On Sunday, the First Christian Church in Dawson Springs will be having a Trunk or Treat event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Parker Insurance is having their Trunk or Treat from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. also on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.