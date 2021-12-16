Although the official death toll from Friday’s tornado remains at 13, Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whiftield Jr. reported at last night’s press conference at Dunn Church that officials believe the number to actually be 17, a number previously mentioned by Governor Andy Beshear.
“We have 17 we think, unofficially, because we have had several who were taken out of the area to different hospitals who have passed,” he said.
Although the deaths of individuals may be known, they cannot be added to the official list until the hospital reports them to the Hopkins County Coroner.
The number of missing persons resulting from Friday night’s tornado continues to drop. After being as high as 165 on Sunday, officials are now reporting just 17 Dawson Springs residents unaccounted for.
“I want to clarify that people are not being found in the rubble,” said EMA Director Nick Bailey. “They have left the area to stay with family, or in shelters or hotels and just haven’t checked in. We are asking family to coordinate with other family before calling the hotline.”
Anyone who has left the Dawson Springs area and hasn’t notified officials of your well-being is asked to contact the county’s hotline at 270-825-5024. Having that information well assist officials in knowing if there are potentially still victims of the storm who have not yet been recovered.
“That number is 17 today, hopefully tomorrow we can get it down to single digits, maybe even down to zero,” said Baily.
FEMA’s Urban Search and Rescue team (US&R) remains in Dawson Springs, assisting local officials with search efforts specifically on the outskirts of town.
“As we transition to the recovery, we are asking people county-wide who have been impacted by the storms to please separate your debris,” he added.
Bailey said debris should be separated into four piles:
• /Vegetative Debris and clean lumber — wood that is not pressure treated or stained
• Building Materials — Painted/Stained Lumber, Shingles, Siding, Metal Roof Material
• White Goods — Appliances, Refrigerators, Stoves, Ovens, Water Heaters
• Hazardous Waste — Paint, Gas Cans, Propane Tanks
“We know it’s going to be a long process,” he added. “We aren’t talking in terms of days, we are talking in terms of months of recovery and trying to get everyone back.”
Getting wreckage from the storm cleared will be a major step in preparing the city and other areas in the county devastated in the storm rebuilt.
“The president was here today, and he had some really good news,” said Whitfield. “FEMA is going to pick up 100% of the cost to remove debris. What that means is that we need everyone to get their personal belongs out and that debris moved up to the road as fast as possible.”
In order to help speed the process up, officials are now asking for volunteers to help clean up in Dawson Springs.
“We have volunteers assisting with storm clean-up today,” Whitfield said. “It’s amazing to see the support and love for this community with people coming from all over the country to help out.”
Whitfield said volunteers will be sent out every morning at 8 a.m. to assist with storm cleanup. Meet in the parking lot at 5715 Charleston Rd. (Ky. Hwy. 109), just south of the I-69 exit for Dawson Springs.
Volunteers can also call the EMA hotline at (270) 825-5024 to request information on specific needs.
“We are sending people out to Barnsley, the Flat Creek area, Dawson Springs, all over to help homeowners who are in dire need right now,” Whitfield added.
Once debris is cleared, officials hope to see real recovery efforts begin.
“We’re going to have a new city,” Whitfield said. “We’ll have new homes in Barnsley and Flat Creek. We’re going to get over this horrific tornado and build back better than its been.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.