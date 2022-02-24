The world-class contemporary dance company, BODYTRAFFIC, brings the timeless music of James Brown, Peggy Lee, and great American jazz to life through an “absolutely joyous and oh-so-entertaining” night of dance at The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts tonight starting at 7p.m.
BODYTRAFFIC is known all over the world for its contagious energy and charisma. Bursting with cutting-edge and theatrical movements BODYTRAFFIC is surging to the forefront of the dance world and continues to make waves from coast to coast.
Tickers are $25 for the main floor, $15 for balcony seating, and children ages 12 and under are half price. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit glemacenter.org or call the box office at 270-821-2787.
