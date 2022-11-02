At the end of business on Wed. Oct. 26, Dawson Springs City Clerk Janet Dunbar not only called it a day, she called it a career.
Dunbar was named City Clerk 13 years ago, in 2009, while former mayor Ross Workman was in office. “Longtime City Clerk Denise Ridley retired during my first term as mayor, so I had the pleasure of selecting her replacement,” said Workman.
“A couple of years after my stint as mayor ended, I went into the clerk’s office and I could tell that it wasn’t a good day by the look on Janet’s face,” Workman continued. “I asked, “bad day?”
“Her response: ‘I wish I hadn’t answered the phone on that day you called me.’ ” he joked.
Workman is well-pleased with the selection he and the city council made when hiring Dunbar. “I think she’s done a good job--the clerk wears many hats, deals with things the public doesn’t see--and some days, it’s a thankless job,” he said. “I, for one, am glad that she answered the phone that day when I called and offered her the job.”
Dunbar has served as City Clerk under three of the city’s mayors, including former mayor Jenny Sewell. Sewell is also the only candidate featured on Tuesday’s ballot, as she seeks to reclaim the mayor’s office. Current mayor Chris Smiley did not seek reelection.
“Janet Dunbar is a true public servant who took ownership of the city clerk’s position,” said Sewell. “She strived to serve with the success of the City of Dawson Springs and our citizens as her main goals.”
The Dawson Springs City Council plans to name Dunbar’s successor at its November meeting, so Sewell will serve with a new city clerk when she returns to office. But in the meantime, she is reflecting upon Dunbar’s service to Dawson Springs. “Under the oversight of her as clerk, she always would strive to offer the absolute best answers to budgetary questions and she would insist on the city executing correct procedures,” she said. “Her answers may not have been the most popular, but she would always steer the decision-makers to the best of her professional knowledge and experience.”
It is that experience that has guided the assistant city clerks under her charge, including current Assistant City Clerk Amie Thomas. “I’m glad to have been able to learn so much from a seasoned city clerk,” said Thomas. Thomas has served as assistant city clerk for the past four years.
As Dunbar looks back on the past 13 years, she takes notes of her accomplishments as well as the challenges the city endured. “I have seen many things happen in my tenure, including many Christmas parades--which I looked forward to each year--grants, builds, additions to parks, repair and upgrade of the council chambers, a new office building purchase, COVID and the December 10, 2021 tornado to name a few,” she said. “The memories are many, with some good and some not-so good.”
She leaves office beaming with pride. “Mostly I am proud to have been part of serving with the citizens of the city, working together to bring about all these things,” Dunbar said. “I will miss the people and co-workers but plan to see them often, as we plan to stay in the area.”
Dunbar not only shared her expertise with mayors and assistants, but also with those serving on the city council over the years. “As a ‘newbie’ council person, her knowledge and experience was very important to me,” council member Martha Woolsey said. “Any questions I had, she would know or find the answer.”
Councilman Kenny Mitchell agreed with Sewell concerning Dunbar’s mastery of all budget-related matters. “Janet has worked so hard with the mayor, city council, and especially the budget committee to make sure the city receives the great audits it has received since she had served our great city,” he said. “She has always had the city’s best interest at heart and worked endless hours on our budget to make it work with transparency for our taxpayers to see how their monies are spent to receive those great audits.”
Chris Morris, who is completing his first term as a council member, echoed Woolsey and Mitchell’s sentiments. “They say the image of the city is only a reflection of its city clerk, and with that being said, we had the best,” he said.
“What a pleasure it has been to work with her,” added Councilman Joe Allen.
As for retirement, Dunbar has plans. “I am retiring to spend more time with my family and do some traveling with my husband to see things we have always wanted to but did not have time while we were working,” she explained. “As my oldest granddaughter, Charleston, said, ‘I am so happy Granny can now do what she wants when she wants,’ and I am so looking forward to the adventures ahead,” she said.
As they bid her adieu, the council does so with heartfelt wishes. “It has been a pleasure and an honor to serve with her--one of the best in my 22 years on council--we wish her well and will definitely miss her,” Mitchell said.
Allen concurred. “I hope she enjoys retirement as much as I have.”
“Enjoy your retirement, Janet. I will miss you very much,” said Woolsey.
Since her tenure as city clerk began with former mayor Workman, he also added some send-off wishes. “She has worked hard,” Workman concluded. “I truly hope that she and Joe have a wonderful time in retirement.”
Her last act as City Clerk was to leave a message to the citizens of Dawson Springs. “You will stay in my prayers as you rebuild from the tornado,” she said. “ I have appreciated the opportunity to serve you for the last 13 years in the capacity as City Clerk/Treasurer.”
