This Saturday, December 11, retired physician Lynn W. Leigh will be at Bobbi’s Hallmark and Bookstore in the Madisonville Mall from 1-3 p.m., signing his first novel, which was released earlier this year.
Leigh and his family moved to the Madisonville area in 1976, from Missouri, when he began his residency at the Trover Clinic Family Practice. He enjoyed the small town of Madisonville so much that he decided he wanted to call it home. Later he worked as an Emergency Room physician and eventually founded Multicare, which is now part of Owensboro Health Services.
Daughter Tracee de Hahn, shares, “ When I visit we are constantly stopped by former patients saying, ‘I bet you don’t remember me.’ Those are always the ER patients, and while he might not remember their name, he always remembers the event and what brought them to the ER.”
Leigh shares that after reluctantly retiring, he turned to his other passion which was writing. His daughter Tracee is a writer, and he believes that they seem to motivate each other. After co-publishing a book together, he decided that he would write one on his own.
“The idea for my novel emerged 60 years ago and it most likely came to me in a dream, I think. The subconscious mind never stops.”
Living the retired life, Leigh was motivated to write a story that both his children and grandchildren would like to pick up, read and enjoy. From a language standpoint, this is a book that you wouldn’t mind anyone reading. It is a nostalgic adventure with a heartwarming ending.
His book titled, “My Friend the President,” takes place in 1938 when the president embarks on a secret mission to reconnect with the people who need him. He hitches a ride with a 13-year old boy who is on his own journey of a lifetime. The two travel together across the cotton fields of Arkansas in the boy’s Lincoln Zephyr convertible, where the joyful journey becomes a race for survival.
“The 1938 era has been well received because the older population remembers that time frame so well. Times have changed so much that it is refreshing to remember the way things used to be, when things were slower, people were acquainted with their neighbors, times were hard — but if you talk to someone who lived in those times, they don’t remember what it was like not to have central air or heat, or not to have running water in their house. They remember the spirit that people had in the small towns. I think that is one reason why I wrote this book, and I hope that it is well received by those who read it,” Leigh said.
With the ongoing pandemic there was a delay in all marketing efforts, despite that, roughly 200 copies have been sold so far. The book is available in soft cover, or on Amazon right now, with an audio book version is in the works.
Be sure to stop by Bobbi’s Hallmark this Saturday to get your very own signed copy of My Friend the President, and meet Lynn Leigh as he would love to share his story with you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.