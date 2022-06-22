Madisonville Police Department released the following report:

• Kimberly E. Weldon, was charged, June 20, 2022, for failure to appear in court.

• Laura Huddleston, was charged, June 20, 2022, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.

• Sammy D. Sullivan, was charged, June 20, 2022, for failure to appear in court.

• Jimmy Cobb, was charged, June 20, 2022, for tampering with physical evidence and possession of methamphetamine in the first offense.

• Jeffrey L. Moore, was charged, June 20, 2022, for tampering with physical evidence and possession of methamphetamine in the first offense.

• Buddy Marshall, was charged, June 8, 2022, for failure to appear in court.

• Chasta Fuller, was charged, June 19, 2022, for failure to appear in court.

• William Martin Hamilton, was charged, June 19, 2022, for speeding 16 mph over the speed limit and operating a motor vehicle under the influence with alc of .08.

• Cori L. Bosworth, was charged, June 18, 2022, for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, synthetic drugs and possession of contaminated substances in the first degree, first offense.

• Paul David Morgan, was charged, June 18, 2022, for for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and synthetic drugs.

• Zachary A. Conner, was charged, June 17, 2022, as a fugitive from another state and failure to appear in court.

• James William Bell, was charged, June 17, 2022, for failure to appear in court.

• Brandon DeWayne Marlow, was charged, June 17, 2022, for criminal mischief in the first degree, trespassing in the second degree and theft by unlawful taking for more than $500.

• Jaleen T. Spivey, was charged, June 18, 2022, for strangulation in the second degree and assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury.

• Nicholas Brito, was charged, June 16, 2022, for failure to appear in court.

• Shawna Ann McReynolds, was charged, June 18, 2022, for violation of Kentucky domestic violence order.

• Virginia Dawn Payne, was charged, June 19, 2022, for operating on a suspended/ revoked driver’s license.

• Jacob E. Smith, was charged, June 19, 2022, for failure to appear in court.

• Deairus D. Walker, was charged, June 19, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree/ domestic violence, no visible injury, assault in the fourth degree with a minor injury and disorderly conduct in the second degree.

• Michael W. Williams, was charged, June 18, 2022, for public intoxication under the influence of alcohol, in the first and second offense.