Record-breaking storms and several tornadoes moved into the commonwealth on Friday, Dec. 10, causing 74 deaths, possibly more with 105 people still missing as of Tuesday. Rescue teams and volunteers have been working countless hours day and night to help recovery efforts, searching for the next step.
According to the WPSD Weather Authority, the line of strong storms started in Jonesboro, Arkansas, Friday night. The tornado hit a nursing home, killing one person in the building. The storm continued to strengthen along the cold front as it moved into Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky, making this a quad state tornado threat.
It moved over 220+ miles at over 150-160 mph at times. There were reports of multiple tornadoes that made touchdown in Jackson Purchase. The first confirmed tornado for the area was for Fulton County, just after 9 p.m. Damage was reported in Cayce, to a café and the fire department. Just before 9:30 p.m, Graves County, got reports of rapid rotation and very strong winds that ended up producing a catastrophic and historic tornado.
Gov. Andy Beshear has issued a 7 p.m. curfew for those in Mayfield and parts of Graves County that began on the night of Saturday, Dec. 11, as well as a State of Emergency for Graves County. The current curfew is still in effect.
Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan has also signed an executive order putting Mayfield under a state of emergency.
“We knew it was bad, but not till the sun started coming up did we look at it and saw matchsticks,” O’Nan told NBC Nightly News. “Our hearts are broken.”
“It is heartbreaking. Our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones. To the people who have lost their businesses,” O’Nan said on Saturday. “To the people who don’t know where they’re going to sleep tonight. [They] lost their homes, where they’re going to work on Monday.”
More than 180 guards members with the Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police have been deployed to Graves County to help aid and assist, and more will be deployed if requested.
The Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory was in the direct path of the tornado, which collapsed Friday night. A total of 102 employees were at the factory at the time. On Mondya the companyreleased a statement that 93 employees made it out alive and all employees have been accounted who where in the building that Friday night.
“We are so utterly thankful for all the officers and we are so thankful that the governor was just here. We, several of us, were with him at the MCP- the candle factory — where it is just devastation,” O’Nan said. “I cannot say enough for our first responders.”
During Gov. Beshear’s tornado briefing on Dec. 14, he provided an update on damage and recovery efforts for the affected areas.
The Governor confirmed 74 Kentuckians have died. He has stated that he expects that number will be higher.
The following is the number of deaths in impacted counties:
Graves County — 21
Warren County — 15
Muhlenburg County — 11
Hopkins County — 17
Caldwell County — 4
Lyon County — 1
Marshall County — 2
Fulton County — 1
Taylor County — 1
Franklin County — 1
During the press conference, Bushear states that the ages currently range from a 2-month old in Dawson Springs to a 98-year-old.
“It may be a week or more before we have a total count,” Gov. Beshear added.
“This is the most devastating tornado event that our Commonwealth has ever seen and Mayfield has been hit the hardest. We are grieving with the families here but I want them to know we are here,” Gov. Beshear said.
Mayfield, along with other Kentucky areas, are in desperate need of help. Local, as well as out of state, volunteers have come to the community’s aid to the best of their abilities. However, funding is needed for those in the path of the devastation.
When Bushear was asked about funding for the area in an earlier interview with Madison Morgan of WYMC Radio, he confirmed that declaring a state of emergency was the first step in order to grant funding to Mayfield.
“So what we’ve done thus far is we declared a state of emergency before midnight. We deployed the National Guard and that is growing. You’re going to see them here in Mayfield, in Benton, Hopkins County, and Muhlenberg and so many other counties. We’ve got our transportation cabinet. All of our folks in every big truck we’ve got out there cleaning the roads so that we can reach more people. We’re bringing in every resource we can. The division of forestry to help with the same,” Gov. Bushear said. “The federal state of emergency is going to help almost instant reimbursement for different costs that are going to come and we’re working on setting up a tornado Relief Fund at the state level where people all over the country can say they care too and help and we can make sure it gets where it needs the most but that’s just the start we’re going to do everything we can.”
President Biden has approved and signed the major disaster declaration for Kentucky, and will be observing the complete devastation in Mayfield and Dawson Springs, after visiting Ft. Campbell to brief on the response operations.
