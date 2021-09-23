Five measures concerning the COVID-19 pandemic took center stage at Monday’s meeting of the Dawson Springs Board of Education.
The most controversial of the measures was the Employee and Student Vaccination Incentive. The Kentucky Department of Education will be using up to $8.8 million in emergency relief funds to provide reimbursements to school districts that have rewarded staff members who are fully vaccinated, meaning that employees of public school districts are eligible for a one-time vaccination incentive of $100 once fully vaccinated, as long as that process is completed by Dec. 1.
As proposed, Dawson Springs’ incentive program goes a step further for its employees. The independent school district will contribute another $150 from federal funding to compensate each fully vaccinated employee by Dec. 1 with a total of $250. All fully vaccinated substitutes are also eligible for this incentive program if they work at least 10 days and submit the required documentation before Dec. 1.
Additionally, each fully vaccinated employee will automatically be entered in a raffle for an additional $100 which will be presented in the form of a Visa gift card. The raffles will occur on Fridays until Nov. 26.
Students are also included in Dawson Springs’ incentive program. Fully vaccinated students will receive a $50 Visa gift card after the proper documentation of a form requesting the incentive and a copy of their vaccination card are submitted by the Dec. 1 deadline. The request form will be provided by the district.
Beginning on Friday, raffles providing additional rewards for fully vaccinated students will be conducted weekly as well. The raffles will take place during the high school’s lunch period. The prize each week is a $100 Visa gift card.
As she called for a vote, Chairperson Vicki Allen expressed her disapproval of providing incentives for vaccination.
“I feel like people should do this for the right reason because they want to slow this down and stay healthy,” she said. “I just do not like the idea of offering money, especially to kids, to get the vaccine. I had my vaccine — I don’t care to tell you.”
Superintendent Leonard Whalen attempted to reassure Allen that students will not be able to make the decision alone to become vaccinated.
“For a student to take it, they would need their parents’ blessing and they would have to sign off on it,” he said.
Allen’s opinion was not swayed.
“If the money wasn’t there being offered, I don’t know that the kids would say that they want to do this,” she said.
Citing a wish to see “more people vaccinated,” Vice Chair Tracy Overby made the motion to approve the incentives. Wes Ausenbaugh seconded Overby’s motion. The motion passed 3-2, with Allen and Jenny Bruce voting in opposition.
In other pandemic-related business, the Board:
• approved an update to the COVID-19 Operations Plan. According to Whalen, “Masking will continue until positivity rates decline — this is for the safety of and students staff and for us to continue to have school in-person.”
• accepted the “Test and Stay” plan as proposed. Students may test and stay at school upon a negative result. This testing does not apply to athletic activities which are governed by KHSAA policies relating to COVID-19. It is also only applicable to school-based contacts and not those of the household or outside of the confines of the school campus.
• authorized Whalen to utilize Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) as needed for the remainder of the school year.
• empowered Whalen to utilize Temporary Remote Instruction, or TRI, as needed based on illness or other factors.
The Board also set the tax rate for the current school year at General Fund Real Estate: 74.7 cents; Tangible Personal Property: 74.7 cents; Merchants’ Inventory: 74.7; Motor Vehicle/Watercraft: 68.7 cents; Personal Aircraft: 68.7 cents; and Utility Tax: 3%. These are the same rates as last year.
