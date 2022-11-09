The city of Dawson Springs will be getting three new council members as well as a new mayor after the votes from Tuesday’s general election were tabulated.
Jenny B. Sewell ran unopposed in the mayoral election to replace outgoing mayor Chris Smiley, while Kent Dillingham ran unopposed for an open seat on the Dawson Springs Board of Education.
District 6 magistrate Charlie Beshears easily defeated write-in candidate William Fox 855-68 to retain his seat on the Hopkins County Fiscal Court.
In the city council election, Darla Adams, Rhonda Mills and Jesse Robinson will be joining Kenneth R. Mitchell, Mark McGregor and Martha Woolsey on the council, while incumbents Jeffery Morris and Joe R. Allen Jr failed to collect enough votes to retain their position. Incumbent Dusty Vinson did not file for reelection.
Adams was the biggest winner with 411 votes, followed by Mitchell (292), McGregor (287), Woolsey (255), Mills (252), Robinson (238), Allen (228), Rick Hendrickson (185), Morris (177) and Chasidy Chappell (168)
