Immediately after the December tornado, Hopkins County put together a Long Term Disaster Recovery Group to help people with both their immediate and long-term needs.
Mike Duncan, a co-chair of the group, broke down everything the group had done in the way of disaster recovery in the past few months.
He said they have been working with groups like Catholic Charities, the American Red Cross, United Way of the Coalfield, Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region, CrossWorks Mission, Good360, and more since the tornado.
“I couldn’t name all the groups because there were more people than I had ever heard of who have come to help and are willing to help,” he said. “We used a lot of resources and a lot of different groups to help us do a lot of things without having to spend money we might have.”
Thanks to Catholic Charities, they were able to hire four case workers and train them to work with families and individuals affected by the tornado. With the help of a donation from United Way and Hopkins County, they were able to lease county property and build a disaster storage building in Barnsley.
Duncan said they also leased the old Dollar store building in Dawson Springs to use as warehouse space for donations.
“Between Wednesday and Thursday, we are supposed to get six tractor-trailer loads of appliances,” he said. “We are going to put four of those loads in Barnsley and two in Dawson Springs so we can distribute those.”
He said within the disaster recovery group, they have different committees like case management, construction, volunteers, donations, communication, finance, emotional/spiritual care, and unmet needs.
“We meet about every two weeks,” said Duncan.“We keep up to date on what everybody is doing, where we are progressing.”
They are also working to organize volunteers through Habitat and other groups. He said two Mennonite groups plan on coming in the next few months, and an organization called the Brethren will be here next year and plan to stay a year building houses.
Duncan said they held a Disaster Recovery Expo at First Baptist Church of Dawson Springs. He said they had about 200 people show up.
“We are working on having one in the Earlington/Barnsley area so we can reach more people,” said Duncan.
The recovery group is also working closely with Habitat to build 10 houses by December 10 for tornado survivors.
“They are trying to put foundations in right now for 10 houses to build between now and December 10,” said Duncan. “They have committed to building 50 houses in Hopkins County in the next three years.”
Progress is slow, but they are picking up speed with the storage warehouse completed and donations almost ready to be distributed to those with caseworkers.
For more information, contact Habitat for Humanity at 270-825-1539. Anyone who lost their home during the December tornado can fill out an application for a Habitat home at https://www.pennyrilehabitat.org/tornado-specific-housing-app.
