Dawson Springs’ boys and girls basketball programs returned to the court this week after a long hiatus caused by the Dec. 10 tornado. The girls managed squeeze two games into the first two days of the week, while the boys restarted their season on Tuesday night against the last team they had played before the tornado.
The Lady Panthers opened the week on Monday against Trigg County in Cadiz. The Lady Wildcats handed Dawson a 66-33 loss in the their first game back.
Tuesday nights boy/girl double header was named “Dawson Strong Purple and Gold Night” by the Maroons, and for the Panthers and Lady Panthers, it was about more than just basketball. It was about more than just the final score. That game was about getting on with life.
“Basketball will help these guys have a sense of normalcy even if it’s just for a little portion of their day,” said Blue.
The Panthers won the opening tip-off, but a steal by the Maroons lead to a 7-0 run on back-to-back-to-back baskets by Madisonville’s Zach Tow, the state’s eleventh ranked rebounder who averages 11.1 RPG. They went on the claim the first quarter 23-11, and the first half 43-21.
Dylan Skinner would lead the Panthers in scoring, putting up eleven in the game, while Rex Blue and Rett Nieters each posted ten points, and Addison Whalen added a three pointer to the effort.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Maroons went even further than their male classmates to honor Dawson Springs. Madisonville warmed-up dressed wearing purple “Dawson Strong” t-shirts over their uniforms.
But the niceties ended with the opening tip-off. The 10-2 Lady Maroons led from the start, handing Dawson Springs a 74-30 loss.
Abby Ward led the Lady Panthers in scoring, putting up half of her team’s points on the night. Trinity Randolph added four, with Natealee Oldham and Gracie Harper putting up three, Lyla Hoffhines and Madelyn Huddleston each scoring two and Macy Drennan hitting one from the charity strip.
Dawson will waste no time getting back to it. They are scheduled to host Trigg County tonight in Dawson Springs. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. The 6-7 Wildcats are coming off of a triple overtime loss to Webster County in Tuesday night’s first round of the Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournaments.
The Lady Panthers will also be in action as they head to UHA for a 7:15 tip-off.
