The Hopkins Circuit Court released the following grand jury indictments for March:
Tyrell Bateman, 19, of Hopkinsville, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in marijuana, public intoxication and unlawful transaction with a minor.
Larry Combs, 35, of Chavies, was charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of a firearm and first-degree persistent felony offender.
William Cook, 38, of Crofton, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, disregarding a traffic control vehicle, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle while license was revoked or suspended, giving officer false name or address and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Wesley Creamer, 49, of Earlington, was charged with failing to comply with sex offender registration and first-degree felony offender.
Preston Dickerson, 25, of Madisonville, was charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs and tampering with physical evidence.
Jeremy Downs, 37, of Madisonville, was charged with trafficking in synthetic drugs, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm and second-degree persistent felony offender.
Keenan Johnson, 32, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.
Angela Jones, 54, of Bremen, was charged with possession of synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
William Lanigan, 57, of Denton, Texas, was charged with fourth-degree assault and second-degree strangulation.
Blake Mattox, 30, of Madisonville, was charged with operating a motor vehicle too slow for traffic, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and possession of synthetic drugs.
Zachariah O’Neal, 27, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, two counts of fourth-degree assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and first-degree possession of controlled substance.
Lance Riley, 36, was charged with three counts of third-degree assault and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Michael Taylor, 34, of Hopkinsville, was charged with disregarding traffic light, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Christina Gore, 42, of Guthrie, was charged with careless driving, following too closely, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without being in possession of a valid operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle with improper equipment and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Jacqulyn Harrington, 49, of Providence, was charged with first-degree unlawfully entering a dwelling and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Justin Hughes, 38, of Madisonville, was charged with speeding, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle without insurance card, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and improper signal.
Tracy Melton, 50, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Vickie Moore, 55, of Earlington, was charged with operating a motor vehicle and not wearing a seat belt, careless driving, operating a motor vehicle and producing an insurance card, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and fourth-degree controlled substance endangerment to a child.
Melinda Peyton, 47, of Madisonville, was charged with careless driving, improper signal, operating a motor vehicle with no registration receipt, operating a motor vehicle with expired license plate, operating a motor vehicle and not producing an insurance card, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Mindy Stewart, 42, of Madisonville, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with an expired license plate, operating a motor vehicle and failing to maintain required insurance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Amy Utley, 34, of Providence, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Kimberly Belt, 32, of Nebo, was charged with fourth-degree assault.
Devincio Hall, 26, of Madisonville, was charged with second-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault.
