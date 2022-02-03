On Tuesday, Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason Glass recognized the schools that stepped up and helped after the tornadoes swept across the state in December.
“Everybody’s favorite neighbor Fred Rogers said when he was young and saw something that scared him, his mother would tell him to look for the helpers,” he said. “In the days since tornadoes left a wide swath of death and destruction in western Kentucky, I have heard about so many of the people who work in our public schools who volunteered to be one of those helpers.”
Glass took the February column he writes for the schools in Kentucky to share a few of the stories they have heard at the Department of Education. He said these stories prove that schools are at the heart of their communities.
Hopkins County Schools and the Dawson Springs Independent School system were two of the districts mentioned in the article.
Dawson Springs Superintendent Leonard Whalen said less than an hour after the tornado, his staff members and people from the community were setting up a triage center in the high school lobby and library.
His administrative team ran a relief center almost around the clock in the days and weeks following the storm.
“I know a number of people who literally, that night and the weeks after, put in unlimited time and effort to make sure people were taken care of,” he said.
In Hopkins County, the schools served as donation drop-off sites where survivors could get necessary supplies like water, food, and clothing.
Teachers at Southside Elementary started texting Principal Erika Stark asking what they could do to help. They ended up bringing generators to the school so they could offer hot meals.
The staff at West Hopkins School were on the ground handing out warm meals in neighborhoods that had lost power and lost all the food in their refrigerators.
“For six years, we have had the word ‘family’ on the school shirts. This community is a family,” said West Hopkins Principal Eric Stone. “Where I grew up is right across the street from this school. We were giving back to this community. Whatever need they had, we were going to try to provide for it.”
Glass said these were just a few of the stories they heard about, but there are many more. The teachers and staff weren’t required to spend so much time helping their community members, especially when many were trying to get a handle on the damage to their own homes.
“I have always been proud to be a teacher and to be a Kentuckian, but never more so to see how Kentuckians take care of each other,” said Glass. “It is going to take years before the people in these towns recover fully. As we move forward, I urge all of us across the Commonwealth to think about how we all can be helpers.”
