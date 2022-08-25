During last week’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting, Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield requested permission from the court to sign a contract with the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) to remove all remaining debris from the water ways in Dawson Springs and throughout the county.
“This will be 100% paid for by the USDA,” Whitfield said. “There is still quite a bit of debris in the waterways, from the tornado. We need permission from the land owners to clean them up. It can lead to more flooding.”
Magistrates voted, all approved for Judge to sign The Debris Removal Contract with the USDA. Work to clear the waterways is set to begin shortly.
