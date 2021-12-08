After being postponed last weekend due to inclement weather, the Dawson Springs Christmas Parade is scheduled to take place this Sunday at “dark-thirty.”
Dawson Springs Christmas Parade scheduled for Sunday
- By Staff Report
-
- Updated
Community calendar
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.