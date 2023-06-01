A convicted felon wanted on charges out of Louisville was arrested on Tuesday night in Madisonville after a tip from the U.S. Marshals led the Madisonville Police Department to a local apartment complex.
Officers located a vehicle belonging to Louis O. Coleman, ?? of Louisville, at an apartment where he was believed to have known connections. Officers surveilled the vehicle until they spotted the suspect. As he attempted to drive away, MPD performed a felony traffic stop on Island Ford Road near the I-69 interchange.
Coleman was wanted on charges from Jefferson County that included burglary, wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and terroristic threatening.
The suspect was arrested on the out of county warrant and consented to a search of his vehicle, where officers say they located a baggie of marijuana and a shard of white crystal meth, one 9mm round, a digital scale, a black ski mask and gloves.
MPD issued additional charges of possession of marijuana, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Coleman was transported to the Hopkins County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.