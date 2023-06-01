A convicted felon wanted on charges out of Louisville was arrested on Tuesday night in Madisonville after a tip from the U.S. Marshals led the Madisonville Police Department to a local apartment complex.

Officers located a vehicle belonging to Louis O. Coleman, ?? of Louisville, at an apartment where he was believed to have known connections. Officers surveilled the vehicle until they spotted the suspect. As he attempted to drive away, MPD performed a felony traffic stop on Island Ford Road near the I-69 interchange.