United Way of the Coalfield is again kicking off its campaign year with a golf tournament.
The Caddyshack will be at Lakeshore Country Club on Friday, Sept. 23, with a rain date the following Friday, Sept. 23.
Rick Welch, the event organizer, said last year’s event was very successful, and they hope it is even bigger this year.
“It is a good cause, and they will really enjoy themselves,” he said. “That course is really nice. They should have fun playing out there.”
The cost for a four-person team is $400, so $100 a person. It includes lunch, beverages, use of a golf cart, and two mulligans. Welch said teams can buy additional mulligans for $10.
UWC Executive Director Don Howerton said they invited United Way’s partner agencies to set up that day to answer questions and let people know what they do.
Welch said pre-registration is suggested so he can determine how much food and beverages are needed, but there will be registration that day from 11 a.m. to noon, and lunch will be served then. The tee time for golfers will be at noon.
“Last year we only had one flight, but if we get a lot more participants this year we will have a morning flight and afternoon flight,” he said. “They will have some decision on which flight they want to a certain point.”
There will be prizes throughout the tournament. He said the winning team will get $400. There will be contests at certain holes for the longest drive and the longest putt. They will also have a skirt hole, where the players will pay an extra $10, and if they wear a skirt, they can hit from the lady’s tee, or if it is a woman, she can get 20 yards from the women’s tee forward.
“It is a big thing, they get a kick out of it, and we get a picture of them,” said Welch.
There will be a half-pot raffle going on that day only that the golf participants can sign up to participate in as well.
Welch said the reason they call it a Caddyshack is because it doesn’t matter what level of golfer you are as long as you have fun.
“It doesn’t matter what you play or how you play it, we want you there to enjoy it,” he said.
The event already has some sponsors like Atmos Energy, who is sponsoring a meal, First United Bank is the beverage sponsor, and GE Aviation Madisonville is the presenting sponsor, said Dee Padgett, UWC office manager. They are also bringing volunteers to help the day of the golf tournament.
“We already have some, but we need more,” she said. “We need one more beverage sponsor, a meal sponsor, a hole sponsor, and a media sponsor.”
To register for the CaddyShack or to become a sponsor, call Dee Padgett at 270-821-3170 or visit https://unitedwayofthecoalfield.org/.
