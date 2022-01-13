For all those who were affected by the December storms, February 11, 2022, is the deadline to apply for disaster assistance. According to FEMA officials, $8.48 million dollars in relief funds have already been approved to storm survivors around the state.
It was originally recommended that people apply for assistance in person, however this process has started to change. Now, 12 of the 17 FEMA disaster recovery centers will operate on a rotating schedule, which will hopefully help to reach people who are isolated or are in more rural areas.
The local Disaster Recovery Centers in Hopkins County are as follows:
• HOPKINS COUNTY DRC #17, Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408
• HOPKINS COUNTY DRC #18, Mike’s Old Pharmacy, 104 S. Lee Trover Todd Jr. Hwy., Earlington, KY 42410
Applicants will need to provide the following to FEMA when applying:
- A current phone number where you can be contacted.
- Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.
- Your Social Security Number.
- A general list of damage and losses.
- Banking information if you choose direct deposit.
- If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.
If applicants are unable to locate important documentation, FEMA will work with them to identify other ways to verify.
Kentucky Emergency Management and FEMA are working to ensure disaster recovery resources and help are available to everyone, including people with disabilities or others with access and functional needs.
If you or someone you know is looking for information on how to apply for assistance before the February deadline, call 800-621-3362.
