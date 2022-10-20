The 45th Annual Governor Ruby Laffoon-Governor Steve Beshear Democratic Dinner will be held tonight, doors opening at 5 p.m. with a meet and greet, following by the event kick off at 5:30p.m.
Keynote speaker will be Governor Andy Beshear. He will be giving his remarks followed by all candidates for State Senate, State Representative, PVA, Jailer, Magistrate, Constable, Madisonville City Council and Judicial Races. Candidates for School Board, small city races and the US Senate have also been invited. Open to the public, all are encouraged to wear a candidate shirt or patriotic attire.
The event will take place at the Rosenwald-Smith Multicultural Center, 208 North Kentucky Ave. in Madisonville.
For more information or to purchase tickets please contact Pat Vincent at 270-399-1578.
