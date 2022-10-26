Downtown Dawson Springs is where all of the fun will be on Halloween night.
For starters, the Dawson Springs Rotary Club is sponsoring a Trunk-or-Treat in the town square on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. It has been several years since the last Trunk-or-Treat activity was hosted in the city.
“The Dawson Springs Rotary Club felt that in order to keep Halloween trick-or-treating festivities a safe, fun, and enjoyable event for all in town that there needed to be a community Trunk-or-Treat in order to deter citizens away from trick-or-treating up and down many of the residential streets that were drastically demolished in the December 10th tornado,” said the club’s president, Tabatha Adams. “Keigan, Walnut, and Oak Heights were all very well-traveled places to trick-or-treat in Dawson Springs on Halloween night, but with the amount of debris piles and construction going on in those areas, the leaders of the Rotary club decided it was very unsafe for those areas to be trick-or-treated in from home to home.”
At this month’s meeting, the Dawson Springs City Council set trick-or-treating hours within city limits on Halloween from 4 to 8 p.m. At that time, Police Chief Mike Opalek informed the council that in cooperation with the local Rotary club, he would be “assigning an officer to patrol the downtown area” during the Trunk-or-Treat activity.
Those volunteers who have registered with the Rotary club and plan to hand out candy “need to be parked downtown and ready for candy to be inspected by city police by 4:30,” while Railroad Avenue will “close down at 4:45 p.m. sharp,” Adams said while explaining plans for the evening.
Adults who intend to take their ghosts and goblins to participate in the event will begin on East Railroad Avenue. “The line of children will start near the snow cone shack area (formerly Buntin Motor Sales); the line will move from behind Workman’s Auto Station to the end of the street for vehicle candy-givers, and then a right hand turn (on Sycamore Street) towards the Community Center where some senior citizens from our nursing homes will be sitting, handing out free candy donated by Planters Bank, Apex Cleaning, and Casey’s,” she said.
The Rotarians’ Trunk-or-Treat is just the beginning of the excitement. The club will also be conducting a costume contest for trick-or-treaters ages birth to 14 years at 7:30 p.m. on the stage at the Community Center on Keigan Street. Winners in an assortment of categories will be awarded trophies and gift cards to Dairy Queen. “We will also be giving out gift cards to the adults with the best three trunk decorations,” said Adams.
Those in attendance will certainly be in for a number of treats as Blanchard’s Glorious Acres will be hosting a small petting zoo at the conclusion of the Trunk-or-Treat route, local DJ Mark Williamson of Remedies will be playing Halloween music downtown, and Tradewater Kayaking, LLC, will be showing a seasonal movie on the lawn of the Community Center. Showtime is at 7 p.m. “Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and blankets,” advised Adams.
The excitement doesn’t stop there. The Board of Directors of the Dawson Springs Community Center will be conducting a chili supper at the center from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Those dining can purchase a meal or ala carte items including “chili, pimento cheese sandwiches, hot dog, chili-cheese nachos, dessert, and drinks,” informed Darla Hunt-Adams, one of the center’s directors. “The chili supper is a fundraiser for the Community Center, so you all come on out,” said Hunt-Adams.
A chili cook-off is in the plans as well. “If you think you make the best chili, put it in a small crockpot and enter it in our contest,” Hunt-Adams encouraged. “The winner wins a silver cup and $25 cash--there will also be a People’s Choice Award.”
From now until Halloween, you can visit the Dawson Springs Rotary Club on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dawsonspringsrotaryclub for updated schedules and events.
“It is sure to be fun for all,” concluded Adams.
