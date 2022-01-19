Picture it, Dawson Springs: Dec. 11, 2021. It’s the day after an EF-4 tornado devastated the small town. Katie Moyer is operating out of her truck near the Eli Street campus of the Dawson Springs Independent School System, as the Jr./Sr. High School became the go-to place for those seeking help and for those offering assistance.
“We were working from the bed of my truck just working on the street,” said Moyer. “We were grabbing anybody who looked like they were there to help.”
Moyer was strategic in the placement of her vehicle, showing the adaptability in the first hours of daylight the morning following the tornado that serves the “Boots on the Ground” volunteer effort she now oversees well.
“I’d give anyone willing to help a road — I’d have them check every single house and just do wellness checks,” she said. “We were out in front of First Christian Church because it was close to the school — that was a supply area — we were getting supplies out of the school and into houses.”
This makeshift home base continued from Moyer’s truck bed for the next several days, until she was approached by the pastor of the First Christian Church, Mike Moschenrose.
“Pastor Mike had been following the weather forecasts and rain was predicted for the next day,” Moyer said. “I joke that I commandeered the church, but he did offer us the church’s basement where we have continued to help.”
Several families of the church’s congregation experienced great loss in the wake of the Dec. 10 tornado.
“From what Pastor Mike said, a lot of his congregation had damage or had problems — wasn’t able to help, but wanted to be able to help,” said Moyer. “They felt like using their home church as the volunteer headquarters was a way that they could support their community — even if they couldn’t get out there with a chainsaw.”
Now that Boots on the Ground has an official command post, volunteers who embark on Dawson Springs to aid in the recovery efforts check-in with Moyer and her team of friends for assignments.
“Typically, we’ll make copies of our work orders and will stack them in piles for each team,” she said. “We’ll even give them cool team names if they don’t have one.”
Job requests and assignments come from several entities, including specific requests from property owners.
“First thing each morning, I check-in with City Hall with Charles and Matt and their team, and with Mayor Smiley and his team — coordinating demolition jobs, or working on rebuilding — any of that,” said Moyer. “They’ve been excellent consultants to work with.”
“If I can’t locate any specific jobs when I’m out scouting, I can always contact City Hall and pick up some work for our teams,” she explained.
Each day, the City of Dawson Springs makes a post on its Facebook page, asking residents specifically what they need that particular day. “They pass some of those work orders on to us,” Moyer said.
Moyer’s largest obstacle, aside from the destruction itself, is getting permission from homeowners to work on their respective properties.
“There are so many places around town that you can see needs more work, but we haven’t been able to get ahold of the homeowner — maybe they don’t live here, or they’re staying with family, or they’re displaced — that’s been a big challenge for us,” she said. “We can’t just walk on a property and start doing work, even if we see that it needs to be done, we have to have permission.”
Moyer lives just outside of Dawson Springs in Christian County and owns and operates Kentucky Hemp Works. However, this is her first experience with a natural disaster.
“I have never been involved with disaster relief and didn’t know the first thing about disaster relief,” she said. “I don’t mind bossing people around a little if I know what to do — it was just one of those things where things needed to be done and so I grouped volunteers to tackle those things.”
Luckily for Dawson Springs, the number of volunteers assisting with disaster relief have been vast. “There have been days where we have had 10 to 12 full-size teams out there,” said Moyer. “On those days, there have been as many as 150 volunteers.”
Moyer has only had one day off in the past six weeks, and that was on a Thursday and was attributed to the wintry precipitation one would expect in January. “There have also been days, because of the weather, we have only had like three volunteers, and those days are a little boring,” she said. “Those are the days that we go out scouting and try to contact homeowners.”
“I was never expecting this,” Moyer concluded. “I was never expecting to be here six weeks later, but I’m happy to because I like helping people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.