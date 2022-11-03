The need for school bus drivers is a national issue that has been going on for several years, however, this year it has been more prominent, here in Hopkins County as well.
According to a survey from HopSkipDrive, a school bus ride service company, about 88% of schools are dealing with bus driver shortages. The main reasons for the shortage are recruiting issues, pay and retirements.
“We encourage anyone who is interested to apply to be a bus driver,” said Brandon McClain, Hopkins County Schools Director of Transportation. “Bus drivers set the tone for a kid’s day. They have the opportunity to help start a kid off on the right foot for the day, and then encourage them at the end of the day.”
Currently, in the district, there are 41 bus drivers and 14 substitute drivers. Last year there were 55 drivers and 18 subs, and the year prior there were 59 drivers and 10 subs.
The district has been trying to communicate changes in route times as far in advance as possible, although sometimes those changes have occurred during the school day, due to unforeseen circumstances.
“We try to keep the parents informed as best as we can. We put it on the Transportation Facebook page and then we ask principals to share it with our parents through Parent Square. Our community has been understanding. We’re doing everything we can to alleviate the situation. We are thankful for our staff and the work they’re doing. We are also thankful for the community for being patient and understanding.”
There are openings for mechanics and monitors as well, in addition to drivers. It is strongly encouraged, anyone who is interested in joining the Transportation Department staff can apply online at www.hopkins.kyschools.us/jobs<http://www.hopkins.kyschools.us/jobs>.
