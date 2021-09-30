The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Wednesday:
David Demoss, 35, of Hanson, was charged Monday with failure to appear and theft by unlawful taking.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Melissa Wierzchowski, 42, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with theft by deception.
Roger McCarty, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with two counts of failure to appear.
Gregory Childress, 52, of Nortonville, was charged Monday with two counts of failure to appear.
Connie Love, 55, of Mortons Gap, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
