Dawson Springs Mayor Jenny Sewell recently announced the resurgence of the “Friends of Pennyrile,” a cooperative group who support Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park in an effort to help the resort’s endeavors thrive.
The Friends of Pennyrile group is “beginning to meet again after the pause placed on meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic and the tornado of Dec. 2021,” she said.
The resort’s friends met on Tuesday night in the Glover Room to tackle their first goal: establishing a set of biking trails and skills-training areas in the park.
Leslie James Sargeant, Project Manager with the Southwest Kentucky Mountain Bike Association (SWKyMBA), presented the completed Phase I of “Madisonville in Motion,” the Grapevine Recreation Trails, and its subsequent tourism data.
Grapevine Recreation Trails opened in June 2021. From data extracted from apps on smartwatches, the average age range of those taking advantage of the trails is 35-54 years. “These are men and women capable of making change in an area--not kids piling out of a truck,” said Sargeant.
The majority of his presentation was spent proposing the development of biking trails throughout a portion of Pennyrile State Resort Park. The Land Between the Lakes area is among the biking trail projects the SWKyMBA has collaborated on. “They’re passing here all day long--back and forth,” Sargeant said. “This (Pennyrile) could be the midwest ‘Land of Oz.’ ”
According to Sargeant, those who ride for health or recreational purposes are looking for trails that are suitable for professionals and beginners, have a structured trailflow, and have miles available. Other destinations the SWKyMBA have helped develop are in Owensboro, Cave Creek/Rough River, Clarksville, and three in Bowling Green. “Keep them in a regional component,” he said.
Tommy Gunn, Vice-President of the Trailtown Agricultural Activities Group, who also helped establish an estimated 40 miles of equine trails as a friend of Pennyrile, said that Sargeant’s proposed pathways connecting Madisonville and Pennyrile is a “big dream.” When Sewell made a call to action at the end of the presentation, Gunn made the motion to have Sargeant look into the project for the resort.
“There are trail monies out there and we can tap that,” Sewell said. After a second by Dianne Back, a unanimous vote among the 11 friends present favored the motion.
“You’ve got yourself a new project,” Sewell concluded to Sargeant.
