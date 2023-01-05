Baby 1

Emma LaRose Hoover was the first baby of 2023 was born at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville on Jan. 2 and the first child of Marcus and Marlene Hoover of Hopkinsville. She was seven pounds and 12 ounces and 20.5 inches long. Dr. Amelia Smith delivered her at 7:47 a.m. on Jan. 2.

 Submitted photo