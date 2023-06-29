The high temperatures and humidity did not keep people from witnessing five more homes dedicated in Dawson Springs on Monday.
The five families receiving a new home were Doug and Debra Shepherd, Laura and Tyler Shepherd, Sallie Carlton, Kaiali Morseman, and Brittany Edwards.
Heath Duncan, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region, said these five homes bring the number of completed rebuilds to 11 in Dawson since December 2021.
“We are rolling right along,” he said. “We have another 12 families that we have partnered with that we will build for. We are still processing applications and finding new families to build with.”
Governor Andy Beshear said 81 Kentuckians lost their lives in the December 2021 tornado, 19 of them from Dawson Springs. Families lost everything they had spent decades working for.
“I want you to know that we remain as committed today as on that day to getting everyone’s homes, lives, and structures rebuilt. Just because yours isn’t up and intact like these five doesn’t mean we have forgotten about you,” he said.
Beshear told the crowd on Monday that $440,000 from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund went into these five homes to help rebuild lives.
“We are going to continue to work to make sure that Dawson Springs becomes the newest town with the most new construction in the entire Commonwealth of Kentucky,” he said.
Duncan said that Habitat is very active in long-term recovery and is not just there to build homes.
“I am actually the chair of the Long Term Recovery Group,” he said. “Habitat for Humanity, with the help of the Red Cross, is housing all of the employees for the LTRG, an admin position, a construction position, and a second construction position. Habitat has chosen to be a leader in LTR, and we are committed to seeing this to the end.”
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson said he has been in law enforcement for 25 years and has worked natural disasters before, but what happened to Dawson took a toll.
“We were going door to door, for the homes that still had doors, and for those that didn’t have doors but had basements, we were going through basements,” he said. “It was a rough night, a rough couple of days.”
Sanderson said he had doubts that Dawson Springs would recover, but over the next couple of days he saw people coming together to help. He saw hope in the actions of those volunteering.
Sallie Carlton, a new Habitat homeowner, said she felt so blessed in so many ways.
“Throughout this experience, Habitat for Humanity and the volunteers have been amazing,” she said. “We are forever grateful for our forever home.”
During the dedication, each of the five families received gifts from partner agencies. Crossroads Missions gave each family a Bible, Brethren Disaster Ministries gifted quilts handmade by volunteers, and First Christian Church in Dawson gifted each family with a mug and cards.
