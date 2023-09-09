The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts will present In Harmony — The Commonwealth Tour of the Louisville Orchestra with Chris Thile at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19.
The tour is a two-year musical journey that began in May 2023 and is bringing orchestra musicians to dozens of communities across the Commonwealth of Kentucky, said Liz Schweizer with the Glema. The Louisville Orchestra will be performing works that appeal to audiences of all ages and tastes in music to reflect the state’s rich musical heritage. It will also feature homegrown performers and compositions in every venue.
Chris Thile, a Mandolin virtuoso raised in Murray, will join the Louisville Orchestra for the Madisonville event. Thile is a former member of the award winning country and bluegrass band “Nickle Creek,” and currently the front man of the progressive bluegrass and classical band “Punch Brothers.”
“During this concert, Thile will perform his Mandolin Concerto, a showcase for his vocal and finger-picking talents,” said Schweizer.
In Harmony is structured to allow the Louisville Orchestra musicians and staff to explore the arts through musical and educational collaborations with local musicians, artists, schools, and community organizations.
Music Director Teddy Abrams said art and music transcend geographic boundaries.
“We couldn’t be more excited to share our treasured work with our fellow Kentuckians in their hometowns and home counties,” he said.
One of those collaborations will be at the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15. A string and bass trio from the orchestra will present a public program titled “Once Upon an Orchestra,” during which a children’s book will be read, with accompaniment from the musicians.
A string quintet and a woodwind quintet from the orchestra are each scheduled to visit one of the Hopkins County School’s elementary schools on the day of the concert.
Admission is free for the Glema events, but reservations are recommended. Tickets are available at GlemaCenter.org, at the Glema Center office between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and at 270-821-2787.
The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts is located on the north campus of Madisonville Community College at 2000 College Drive.
