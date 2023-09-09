Glema 1

The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts will present In Harmony — The Commonwealth Tour of the Louisville Orchestra with Chris Thile at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The tour is a two-year musical journey that began in May 2023 and is bringing orchestra musicians to dozens of communities across the Commonwealth of Kentucky, said Liz Schweizer with the Glema. The Louisville Orchestra will be performing works that appeal to audiences of all ages and tastes in music to reflect the state’s rich musical heritage. It will also feature homegrown performers and compositions in every venue.