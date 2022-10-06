Emergency warning sirens are designed to warn people who are outdoors to seek shelter due to a pending severe weather event, but as the sensitivity of weather detection devices improve, the number of times the sirens are activated during the year increase. That often results in people becoming desensitized to the sound, often ignoring the sirens.
Nick Bailey, Director for Hopkins County Emergency Management, reported that so far during the 2022 calendar year, the sirens have been activated 12 times for severe thunderstorm warnings and one time for a tornado warning.
With that in mind, a new policy has now been put in place that will alter how and when the emergency sirens in Hopkins County will be activated moving forward.
According to Bailey, the EMA will no longer be activating the sirens to notify residents of severe thunderstorm. The sirens will now only be activated for tornado warnings, a change became effective October 1, 2022.
“Studies show that this is the best practice,” Bailey said. “We’re hoping that the policy change will better inform and alert the community.”
Residents will also notice a change in the regular test of the storm alert system, which has for years been conducted every Wednesday at noon. Moving forward the test will be conducted only on the first Wednesday of each month at noon.
For additional questions or information, please reach out to Nick Bailey directly, 270-821-5717.
