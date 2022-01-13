Hoping to bring some positivity back to the Dawson Springs community, the United States Air Force Recruiting Squadron will host a free event for the community.
The event will be from noon to 4 p.m. today at the 4-H Camp, 600 4-H Camp Drive.
Lieutenant Brennan Burke, with the 333rd Recruiting Squadron, Patrick Space Force Base in Florida, said the tornadoes that hit Kentucky have brought so much destruction and have torn through families.
“Kentucky is my home and the home of many other Air Force members,” he said. “When we saw the news of the tornadoes, we wanted to find a way to help and give back to our community and add some positivity to what so many members in the community are already doing.”
The event is for the families and communities affected by the tornado who want to have a day of fun, feel like they are back at camp, and bring the community together.
“We just want to show this community love where so much has been lost. The heart and soul matter as much as the hands,” said Burke.
Second Lieutenant Jacob Hoppe, with the 332nd Air Force Recruiting Squadron in Nashville, said there will be games for the kids and adults to play. Everything from flight simulators, face painting, gaga ball, 9 square, ball throw inflatables, corn hole, a hula hoop contest, badminton, and movies for the adults who don’t want to play games. There will also be competition games like cup stack, egg relay, and an egg toss.
Food trucks will be on-site and serving food to the community of Dawson for free. The food trucks are Rollin Smoke BBQ and Livers. A bonfire pit will also be going for people to make s’mores. The event will also have live music from James Elliott.
Members of the 332nd Air Force Recruiting Squadron will be volunteering to cover the games and contests along with other volunteers.
Hoppe said they could not have made the event happen without the help of the 4-H camp and everyone in the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.