This Thanksgiving, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety wants people to buckle up and put their phones down.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the upcoming holiday is one of the busiest travel times of the year, so they are asking Kentuckians to protect themselves and other drivers by buckling up and putting their phones down when they enter a vehicle.
“These basic safety practices will make a considerable difference in preventing crashes and lessening the severity of injuries and the number of deaths on our roadways,” he said.
The effort aims to prevent crashes, injuries, and fatalities throughout the holiday season. Over the past decade, distracted driving has become one of the leading causes of vehicle crashes on the roads.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, while anything that takes a driver’s eyes off the road, hands off the wheel, or mind off the task of driving is a hazard, texting and the use of a phone while driving is especially risky because it combines all three types of distraction — visual, manual, and cognitive.
Data from highway safety shows that each year in Kentucky, distracted driving results in more than 50,000 crashes, more than 15,000 injuries, and approximately 200 deaths.
KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said these are not just numbers. These are people who either didn’t survive or their lives were seriously altered due to someone not making a safe choice when behind the wheel.
“Preventable deaths and injuries are the hardest ones to accept,” he said.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, when worn correctly, seat belts reduce the risk of death by 45% for front-seat vehicle occupants and by 60% for pickup trucks, SUVs, and minivan occupants.
Properly fastened seat belts contact the strongest parts of the body like the chest, hips, and shoulders. It helps spread the force of a crash over a wide area of the body, putting less stress on any one part and allowing the body to slow down with the crash, extending the time when crash forces are felt by the occupant.
Gray said that sometimes even the most attentive drivers are involved in a crash caused by other drivers.
“A seat belt provides protection against a speeding, distracted or drunken driver, so please buckle up to help you and your loved ones make it home safely,” he said.
For more information, please visit http://kyhighwaysafety.com/.
