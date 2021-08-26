The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Tejan Hillsbury, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with third-degree criminal trespassing.
Melissa Kittinger, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
Jason Yater, 29, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance.
Dalton Weaver, 22, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Elijah Crawford, 23, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Shawn Hall, 53, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Misty Moore, 44, of Mortons Gap, was charged Tuesday with contempt of court.
Gary Colbe Jr., 43, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with contempt of court.
