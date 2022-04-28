After contending with COVID-19 restrictions at the beginning of the school year and surviving a tornado at midpoint, the Dawson Springs Independent School District has everything in place to celebrate the end of the 2021-22 school session.
In his monthly report from the Jr./Sr. High School at Monday night’s meeting of the Dawson Springs Board of Education, Principal Todd Marshall announced the special events that typically wrap-up a school year. The seniors will depart on their class trip to Orlando on May 10 and will return home on May 15. Awards Night for the senior class will be held on Tuesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. in Panther gym. The Baccalaureate service is scheduled for Wednesday, May 18 in Panther gym at 7 p.m. The school year culminates for the Class of 2022 with graduation in Panther gym at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 20.
In her report, Elementary Principal Jennifer Ward spoke of the year-end activities that all of the younger students look forward to: field day and park days. Field Day is planned for Tuesday, May 17, while the park days are still in the planning stages. Traditionally and pre-tornado, each primary and elementary grade level enjoyed a separate day at the municipal park. The facilities at the Dawson Springs City Park were destroyed in the Dec. 10 tornado, leading Ward and her staff to brainstorm for an alternative. “We contacted the staff at the 4-H Camp,” said Ward. While these plans are still tentative, “4-H will be doing it all for us--all we have to do is show up.”
At the beginning of the meeting which was held in the multi-purpose room in the high School, a myriad of students were recognized by the Board for accomplishments in and out of the classroom, as well as on the athletic fields. Among those recognized was Panther junior Abigail Ward, who was selected to represent Dawson Springs High School as a Governor’s Scholar. Abigail is the 16 year-old daughter of Christopher and Jennifer Ward and will participate in the five-week program this summer at a university in the Commonwealth yet to be determined. To be considered and eventually selected, Abigail had to complete an application that detailed a history of academic excellence as well as involvement in extracurricular activities and volunteer hours.
In his current school year calendar update, Director of Pupil Personnel Kent Workman was pleased to announce that the last day of school for students will be Friday, May 20. “That’s the same day as graduation and we’ll have over the required amount of instructional hours in at that time,” he said.
Chief Academic Officer Larry Cavanah delivere d more good news in his report. “We have results back on the state ACT test from March 8, 2022,” said Cavanah. “The composite score was 19.6--a 1.1 point increase from last year’s scores--more evidence of what face-to-face instruction in the Dawson Springs Independent School District means.”
Cavanah also discussed House Bill 563, commonly referred to as the “open borders” bill. “We must develop policy to allow that to happen,” he informed the Board.
In his report, Superintendent Leonard Whalen provided some clarity as to what the “open borders” bill now means for the district. “We already had an agreement in place with Hopkins and Caldwell Counties, that if a student in our district wanted to attend school there, they could--and vice-versa,” said Whalen. “We’ve never had an agreement with the district to our south,” he continued in reference to Christian County Public Schools.
In other actions, the Board:
- Approved the contract with the Commonwealth for FRYSC funding of $82,320 for the 2022-23 school year. “This is an increase from the current funding,” said Director of Finance Amanda Almon.
- Accepted a second offer of assistance from KETS in the amount of $6,774 and placed it in escrow.
- Discussed and approved the FEMA DR4630 Public Assistance Grant contract through Kentucky Emergency Management. According to Almon, this will help reimburse the increased transportation costs after the tornado; cover the expense of Chromebooks lost in the tornado; and cover property tax losses if awarded.
