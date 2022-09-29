The 9th Annual Bluegrass on (Lake) Beshear Pickin’ Life event will take place in Dawson Springs from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Jeff Smith, one of the organizers, said the event is to benefit three pro-life pregnancy centers in western Kentucky Door of Hope Pregnancy Care Center in Madisonville, H.O.P.E. Clinic in Benton and Eddyville, and Alpha Pregnancy Care Center in Hopkinsville.
“We have two goals for holding this event. One is to raise money for the pregnancy care centers because it is the only way they can keep operating,” he said. “The other thing we try to do is spread the word of their ability and what they do.”
All three pregnancy centers support mothers and fathers through the pregnancy and the first two years of the child’s life. They also provide ultrasounds, pregnancy tests, and STD testing.
“They are non-judgmental, and they are there to support the ladies and men who feel that they are in trouble,” said Smith.
They also offer clothes, diapers, cribs, car seats, and more items at no cost to the people receiving the help. Though they do ask the parents to attend classes to earn baby bucks to purchase those items. Some of the classes they offer are how to become a parent, how to care for a baby, and teach men how to be a dad.
Smith said if a woman decides to have an abortion, while they do not refer patients, they do offer abortion recovery classes.
“I think that has been a neglected part of our culture for a long time,” he said.
Representatives from each of the organizations will be out on Oct. 8 to talk to guests and answer any questions.
Smith said they will have live performances from all kinds of bands from bluegrass, and blues/rock, to inspirational and gospel.
There will be a raffle going on throughout the night, the last one for the larger items. Raffle tickets are $5 each. They can be purchased the day of the event or ahead of time at the pregnancy centers.
Raffle items include a one night’s lodging and golf for four with a cart at Pennyrile State Resort Park, a gift basket from Newsom’s Ham in Princeton, an O’Charly’s gift basket, two-$25 gift cards to Casey Jones Distillery, a six-month family pass at the Christian County YMCA, a one-year individual pass for the Hopkins County Family YMCA, two one-day passes to Holiday World/Splashin’ Safari, a $25 Food Giant gift card, and a gift card to Fiesta Acapulco in Dawson Springs.
The bigger prizes include $500 cash, an Ashley recliner, and two tickets to the UK vs Louisville Football game on Nov. 26.
Food and drinks will be sold during the event, but guests can bring their own. The Knights of Columbus Council in Madisonville are going to make Lemon Shakeups and sell them during the day.
Calhoun’s Meats has also donated a whole hog. They will be cooking it and selling it at the event.
Several people in Hopkinsville are donating hamburgers, hot dogs, and bratwurst. The Hopkinsville Chik-fil-a has also donated some chicken nuggets.
For the third year, the event has a donor offering to match the first $12,000 raised. Smith said 100% of the money raised is split between the three centers evenly.
The event will be at 307 Island Cove Lane in Dawson Springs. For more information on the event, visit the Bluegrass on Beshear Facebook page.
