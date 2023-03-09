As every pet parent knows, one of the worst feelings is losing a pet because of a storm or someone leaving a door open. The Hopkins County Humane Society is hoping owners will take advantage of their microchip event this Friday and Saturday that benefits the humane society, while helping you protect your fury family members.
Dustin Potenza, the executive director for the human society, said he suggests microchipping for all pets, cats and dogs.
“We understand that most animals are inside pets, but accidents happen,” he said. “A new person comes over and leaves the door open, or you have people coming in and doing home improvements, and the workers leave the door open.”
He said they also get a lot of pets on the Fourth of July because the animals are scared of the fireworks.
One thing people need to know is that microchips are not GPS trackers. Potenza said it is a small device about half the size of a grain of rice that is implanted directly under the animal’s skin.
“There is a serial number associated with that microchip, so all pet offices and all pet facilities have microchip scanners so we can scan that serial number off of there. That serial number is directly related to your information,” he said. “It has your contact information, your email, your address, where you acquired the pet from or where you had the pet microchipped, and any medical information we may need to know about your pet.”
Potenza said from the time they scan the microchip to speaking to the owner is usually no more than 10 minutes. Without a microchip, they are just holding onto the animal until the owner contacts them.
“It is a way for us to reunite a pet with their families,” he said. “It is also proof of ownership, so if your animal is lost or stolen, it helps us reunite the pet with the right owner.”
The event is by appointment only, and the cost of the microchip is $10 plus tax. Potenza said the normal price to get a pet microchipped is $20. Owners will bring their pets to the shelter and fill out some paperwork. The microchip is inserted with a syringe and is similar to getting a vaccination shot.
“There is no aftercare or anything of that nature,” said Potenza. “Most animals don’t even flinch.”
To reserve a time or for more information, contact the Hopkins County Humane Society through Facebook, their website at www.hopkinscountyhumanesociety.com, or call 270-821-8965.
