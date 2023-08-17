The Madisonville Airport Board met this week to discuss several ongoing improvement projects, including one that would potentially allow private citizens the ability to build their own hanger on airport property.
Several months ago, an aircraft owner expressed interest in building their own box hanger at the airport. Since then, the board has been working on figuring out the details.
The board decided Monday night to look into having an appraiser determine the fair market value, so they would know how much to charge in a land lease. They also determined there would need to be an environmental study done.
Garver USA Engineer Scott Rice said he would talk to the FAA to make sure the hanger would comply with the Airport Layout Plan. He said since the plan is only five years old there shouldn’t be a problem.
Airport Manager Emily Herron also updated the board on other projects going on.
She said West Side Logging is still working on clearing some of the trees on the south side of the runway, but there was an issue. Someone put a bunch of nails in the trees. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department was called to investigate.
“They don’t know who did it,” said Herron. “They talked to neighbors to see if they saw anything, and they did not.”
She told the board there were no leads and the project would take a little longer because the nails needed to come out before work could continue.
Rice told the board that the FAA grants were in place for the Airfield Lighting Project. He is still working out some details with the contractors, but they expect to start this fall.
“You are looking at three months from the end of this week before construction starts, so early November,” he said.
The board also heard an update on the box hanger for Madisonville Community College. Herron said the door is installed and operational, and the epoxy flooring should go in on Monday.
She added that Pollard & Sons will be working on the front ditch improvements, which should start this week.
The board also decided to level out the grassy area instead of just seeding it. The project will take more time, but it will look better and last longer.
In other news, the airport board:
heard from Chairman Jimmy Riddle that the $6,000 grant from the state to pay the first year subscription for VirTower has been approved.
heard that the 100 Low Level self-serve pump went down towards the end of July and didn’t get fixed until Aug. 1 because of issues with the repair company. Herron said she is looking for other companies to call.
heard that the scag mower went down and the airport is looking to replace it.
tabled approving new rules and regulations until the next meeting so board members could have more time to look through them and make changes.
heard that the Madisonville Community College has 52 students enrolled in its aviation program.
heard from Herron that they are still preparing for several upcoming events at the airport including Movie Night showing Top Gun Maverick on Oct. 6 and the Wings Over Western KY airshow on Oct. 7. They are also working to have a flight camp on Sept. 22.
heard from airport treasurer Mark Metcalfe and Herron that fuel sales were up for July selling 2,918.6 of 100 Low Lead fuel and 9,007.2 of Jet A fuel.
was told that the airport had 1,414 operations in July and 4,289 operations since May. Herron said that was more than they guessed at for all of last year.
The next meeting of the Madisonville Airport board will be at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 at the airport terminal.
