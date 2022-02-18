A Dawson Springs man has been charged in connection with an April 2021 robbery at Planter’s Bank in Providence.
KSP reports that Matthew Lee Arthur, 28 of Dawson Springs, has officially been charged with Robbery 1st Degree following an investigation by Trooper Billy Over. Artur is currently serving time at the Luther Luckett Correctional Complex in Lagrange on an unrelated conviction.
According to previous reports, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on the afternoon of April 5, 2021, a suspect entered the Providence Branch of Planter’s Bank wearing a hoodie and a mask. He demanded money while telling employees that he had a gun.
He exited the bank on foot with an unspecified amount of money and was last seen walking down Westerfield Drive in Providence.
At the time of the alleged burglary, Arthur was on bail for a previous arrest in Providence. On March 29, 2021, he was arrested on Leeper Lane in Providence when officers observed him sitting in a parked car acting suspiciously. According to a release from the PPD, as officers approached his vehicle to check on his well being, he was observed with a syringe believed to contain meth.
Arthur was arrested and charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication (excluding alcohol). Those charges are still pending in Webster County Circuit Court. At the time of that arrest he was on probation for a previous charge.
