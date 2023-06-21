On Friday night, the Dawson Springs Professional Women’s Club (BPW) crowned Miss Dawson Springs 2023, Skye Bratcher.

Bratcher, 19, is the younger daughter of Michael and Jill Bratcher. She is a 2022 graduate of Dawson Springs High School and earned a Small Business Management Certificate from Madisonville Community College earlier this year. She is the owner of ‘Skye’s Cakes’ and is employed part-time at Woodburn Pharmacy as a pharmacy technician. Her hobbies include: creating edible art, studying the Bible, playing the ukulele, painting and drawing landscapes, and making memories with friends and family.