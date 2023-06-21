On Friday night, the Dawson Springs Professional Women’s Club (BPW) crowned Miss Dawson Springs 2023, Skye Bratcher.
Bratcher, 19, is the younger daughter of Michael and Jill Bratcher. She is a 2022 graduate of Dawson Springs High School and earned a Small Business Management Certificate from Madisonville Community College earlier this year. She is the owner of ‘Skye’s Cakes’ and is employed part-time at Woodburn Pharmacy as a pharmacy technician. Her hobbies include: creating edible art, studying the Bible, playing the ukulele, painting and drawing landscapes, and making memories with friends and family.
“I want to spread positivity and use this opportunity to share the truth about Jesus to the community,” are the reasons Bratcher gave when deciding to vie for the title of Miss Dawson Springs 2023. “And, to be able to have a great time with friends while doing so,” she added.
Bratcher was also named Miss Congeniality by her peers.
Faithlyn Walls, 20, was selected as first runner-up by judges. She is the daughter of Walter Walls and the late Stephanie Cohoon.
As Miss Dawson Springs 2023, Bratcher has a busy year ahead of her. “Skye will be called upon to represent the city at special events,” said Cheryl Hamby, a member of the BPW. “She’ll make an appearance at Mule Days next weekend (June 23-24), sell raffle tickets at the 75th annual Dawson Springs BBQ on July 28, she will have a part in the lighting ceremony at Christmas and will have a float in the parade.” Her reign concludes next summer when she crowns her successor.
It is the lighting of the town’s Christmas decorations that Bratcher anticipates the most. “I love Christmas, and ever since I was little, I’ve wanted to be the one to plug in the Christmas lights,” she said.
2023 marks the 50th year the BPW has hosted the Miss Dawson Springs pageant. The pageant is now traditionally held on the stage at Dawson Springs High School, but due to HVAC renovations at DSHS this summer, made a brief return to the Dawson Springs Community Center.
The very first Miss Dawson Springs (1973), Dianne Hurley Labrado, was on-hand to commemorate the pageant’s golden anniversary. “50 years ago, I was crowned the first Miss Dawson Springs on this stage,” she said in reference to the community center.
Miss Dawson Springs 1990 Ashlee Townsend Mawdsley and Miss Dawson Springs 2001 Lindsey Eaves Cavanaugh were also involved in the 50th edition of the pageant, as they helped Labrado award door prizes or assist contestants backstage.
Tracy McGee, current president of the BPW, crowned Bratcher as the 50th Miss Dawson Springs. “On behalf of the Professional Women’s Club of Dawson Springs, we’d like to thank all of the pageant’s sponsors, those who donated door prizes, the judges, auditor, emcee Mark Adams, Josh Stevens--who provided tonight’s entertainment--and everyone who worked so hard to make the pageant possible,” said McGee. “I look forward to working with Skye this year as she represents our community--being a mentor when needed, offering a helping hand as necessary, and praying for her while on this journey.”
