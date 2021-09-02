What has been in the planning stages for months became official Wednesday when Baptist Health and the Deaconess Health System joined forces to form Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.
Baptist Health Deaconess President Robert Ramey says he sees the partnership having an immediate positive impact in the hospital’s fight against COVID-19.
Baptist is averaging about 40 COVID-19 patients locally in the hospital per day, said Ramey, who acknowledged the strain the pandemic is taking on staff. He is hoping the partnership will benefit both hospitals in the fight against the virus.
“We can learn a little bit more from each other about treatments options as we continue to identify new ways to care for COVID patients and other patients in general, and hopefully that will help all of us to get through this current wave of the pandemic a little bit faster,” said Ramey,
He said right now patients are having to leave western Kentucky to receive some of the care. It is his belief that the partnership between Baptist and Deaconess will mean fewer, if any, patients will have to travel out of the area for care.
“We are going to have access to and work with two of the largest health care systems in this part of the country,” said Ramey. “This means we are going to have access to the resources they have and to the expertise that they have as we expand our services here at Madisonville to provide more care for our patients locally.”
Deaconess Health CEO Shawn McCoy said one of the reasons Deaconess reached out to Baptist Health Madisonville was because they were in the same service area.
“Patients are referred up to us quite a bit, so we were looking — could we partner with them long term in order to take better care of patients,” he said. “To clinically integrate better so that when we did receive referrals, they were more integrated into the system.”
Ramey and McCoy said when they met about a year and a half ago, they talked about patient care, quality, and safety.
“We seemed to mesh really well from a culture standpoint, and that really started the discussion,” said McCoy.
Baptist Health and Deaconess Health are 50/50 owners of the hospital in Madisonville, he said. Policies will come from both health systems, but ultimately everything will be determined locally.
“Rob Ramey is the CEO here so a lot of that will be locally controlled,” said McCoy. “They will look to Baptist, and they will look to Deaconess for different policies, but for the most part, everything is going to be locally controlled here, and as partners, Baptist and Deaconess will help to manage that.”
Ramey said both Deaconess and Baptist have the same beliefs of protecting the health of the community and safety of the staff so they will build on that basis moving forward.
“We are going to continue to follow some of the policies with Baptist Health and, at the same time, we are learning more about the Deaconess Health System,” he said.
“With Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, we have Kentucky’s largest health system and the Tri-State’s largest health system joining forces to further enhance healthcare in the communities served,” said Gerard Colman, Baptist Health CEO.
The agreement to jointly operate the 410-bed hospital was signed June 30 after approval from both health system administrative boards.
“Our primary care, surgery, cancer and heart care programs are especially going to see growth and expansion with this joint venture,” said Ramey. “Our communities can expect the same high quality healthcare they’ve come to expect from our staff who’ve risen to the challenges of the pandemic. We are grateful to our remarkable team members who go above and beyond to ensure each patient receives the care and attention deserved.”
Baptist Health and Deaconess will jointly operate the hospital, Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Medical Group, home care and hospice, the Foundation, and associated outpatient facilities in Madisonville, Powderly, Dawson Springs, Princeton and Hopkinsville.
“Some initial steps will be in physician recruitment, which is a high priority, as well as facility modernization and improvements,” said McCoy. “Surgical suite enhancements, emergency room renovations and cancer care facility upgrades are on a list of about $50 million in planned investments.”
According to a news release, a new 13-member board of directors will be created to be the local decision-makers. Eight of those directors will be from the Madisonville/Hopkins County community.
“We think this is a great rural hospital, and we think the synergy between the two entities is going to make it even better than it is today,” McCoy said.
