Hopkins County residents will get to hear from the local healthcare industry later this month during the first event of its kind in Madisonville.
The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold the first State of the Healthcare at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, on the eighth floor of Trover Towner at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.
Chamber President Lisa Miller said that healthcare industries are one of the largest employers in Hopkins County. The county’s other large employer is education.
“They have significant impacts on our region, including shaping the economic, social, and cultural fabric of Hopkins County,” she said. “They contribute to the well-being of individuals, drive economic growth and create opportunities for personal and professional development.”
Miller said she is a strong believer in taking care of your health.
“I am so thankful we have such options here locally when it comes to healthcare,” she said.
Speakers for the event include President and CEO of BHDM Alisa Coleman, President and CEO of Owensboro Health Mark Marsh, and Director of Sales and Marketing at BluMine Health Julie Miller.
Baptist Health will have demonstrations of the new Ion robotic bronchoscopy, which diagnoses lung cancer early. The medical team will be onsite to answer questions about the robotics.
Others in the healthcare industry are invited to set up a booth to highlight their products and services.
Space is limited, so contact the Chamber for more information at 270-821-3435. The chance to RSVP for the event ends on Sunday.
