Hopkins County is home to the first five homes in the state that have roofs that are certified fortified, thanks to Habitat for Humanity and the Red Cross.
Heath Duncan, the executive director for Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region, said they are using a program called Fortified Housing while building, which was created along the gulf coast region after Hurricane Katrina.
“It is designed to create a stronger more waterproof system that is more resistant to hurricanes,” he said. “It also works against tornadoes, and since we experienced the tornado, we are exploring building to fortified standards.”
There are three levels of fortification, fortified roof, fortified silver which means the roof and walls, and fortified gold which is the roof, walls, and foundation.
“What we are trying to do is meet the fortified roof standard,” said Duncan. “We are excited because we just completed the first five houses all fortified certified, the first ones in Kentucky.”
Gibson Remodeling Services installed the roof on all five houses for Habitat.
Jerry Gibson, with Gibson Remodeling, said getting the roofs fortified was not much different than what they have been doing for the past 20 years.
“We’ve always run with a strict nail pattern for years now to be qualified for the manufacturer’s warranty of the shingle,” he said. “With fortified what they have done is come up with several things that will withhold a significant amount of wind over the course of hours just by the placement of nails, certain areas, the way everything is overlapped, and the installment of a moisture guard barrier on the entire roof instead of just in low pitch areas.”
He said that making the roofs fortified is the entire step-by-step process, not any specific shingle or special tool they use.
Duncan said going forward, he plans on having other Habitat homes with fortified roofs. He hopes they can work up to the Fortified Gold standard where the roof, walls, and foundation are all fortified.
“We are already building to the fortified silver standard, we are just not documenting that,” said Duncan.
Habitat was able to install fortified roofs on these homes because of a grant from Red Cross.
“They are paying for the fortified roof,” said Duncan. “We are thankful for their support, and we are looking forward to doing more.”
