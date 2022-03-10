For those who were impacted by the December 10 tornado, time is running out to apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance.
FEMA states that if you have already applied, please do not apply again. The March 14 deadline is for those who have suffered damage and have not yet filled out an application. If you are covered by homeowners’ insurance, be sure to file a claim with your insurance company. You do not need to wait for settlement before applying with FEMA.
If you have questions, call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362, or visit DisasterAssistance.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.